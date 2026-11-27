The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth organisation in the South-East geopolitical zone, has expressed deep disappointment over the abandonment of the promised railway project designed to connect the region with the northern and other parts of the country.

The body observed that it is deeply troubling that despite the Federal Government’s borrowing arrangements, which reportedly included provisions for railway infrastructure development, the people of the South-East are yet to see the commencement of meaningful construction of the promised railway lines that would connect our region to other parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Friday by its President-General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, he described the situation as unacceptable.

The body said that the silence surrounding this critical infrastructure project raises serious questions about the Federal Government’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development and national inclusion.

COSEYL demanded from the President “special privileges’ fairness, justice and the fulfilment of promises made to their people”, adding that railway infrastructure is not a luxury but a critical economic necessity that would stimulate commerce, create employment, facilitate the movement of people and goods, attract investment and strengthen national integration.

He said, “it is therefore disturbing that while railway infrastructure continues to receive attention in other parts of the country, the South-East appears to be left waiting for a project that was promised to our people.

They appealed to the President not to let anybody deceive him, adding that the people of the South-East were not unaware of the situation, were equally watching and were taking records.

According to him, anyone giving the impression that the promised South-East railway project has been satisfactorily addressed, when there is no visible commencement of construction on the ground, is doing you a great disservice.

He insisted that such representations do not reflect the reality and legitimate expectations of our people.

He said: “We must emphasise that the South-East cannot continue to be treated as an afterthought in the distribution of critical national infrastructure. Ndigbo are Nigerians. We contribute to the economic, political and social development of this country, and we deserve the same level of federal attention, commitment and infrastructure investment enjoyed by other geopolitical zones”.

COSEYL called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the relevant Federal Government agencies and the Ministry of Transportation to immediately commence the construction of the promised railway lines in the South-East.

They should publicly clarify the status of the railway project, including the funds earmarked for it, the amount released, the contractors (if any) engaged and the implementation timeline.

He maintained that Nigerians, particularly the people of the South-East, deserve a definite and publicly communicated timeline for the commencement and completion of the project.

The body pointed out that the Federal Government must demonstrate through concrete action that the South-East is an integral part of Nigeria and will not be deliberately or continually disadvantaged in the provision of national infrastructure.

He said: “Let it be clearly understood that political promises are not substitutes for development. Speeches, assurances and political statements cannot replace roads, railways, hospitals, schools and other essential infrastructure”.

The body declared that the people of the South-East would not forget how they were treated, adding that they would assess the administration based on its actions, its commitment to fairness and its willingness to fulfil promises made to them.

He said: ‘At the appropriate time, the people will exercise their democratic rights and make their voices heard at the polls. Their electoral decisions will inevitably reflect their assessment of the administration’s performance and its treatment of the region”.

He said President Tinubu had an opportunity to correct the situation, demonstrate genuine commitment to national unity and address the legitimate concerns of Ndigbo. That opportunity, he added, must not be squandered.

They said the South-East railway project must not remain another abandoned promise.

He said: ” The time for explanations without action is over. The time for concrete development is now”.