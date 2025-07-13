Corruption: Omo-Agege slams viral video of allegations, threatens legal action

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, has strongly refuted viral allegations accusing him of corruptly pocketing billions of naira meant for Urhobo youth from Tantita Security Services Limited, a pipeline surveillance firm contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a press statement released on Sunday and signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege described the claims—made by one Diamond Dietanuru Osakoigho, popularly known as Paranran—as “completely baseless, false and without merit.”

The allegations, which have spread widely on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, accuse the Delta-born lawmaker of benefiting from security contracts intended for the Niger Delta region.

But Omo-Agege’s camp insists the video is a politically motivated attack designed to discredit his reputation and sow division, particularly among Urhobo youth.

“Senator Omo-Agege has no contractual or business dealings on pipeline surveillance with Tantita, NNPCL, or any other organisation,” the statement clarified. “He has never received any financial benefits from them.”

The senator’s media team decried the video as a deliberate effort to manipulate public sentiment through lies and propaganda, stressing that the people of Urhobo are fully aware of Omo-Agege’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and development.

“Paranran’s statements are fabricated, aimed at stirring up animosity among the public,” the statement noted, adding that the lawmaker would no longer tolerate such targeted smear campaigns.

Omo-Agege has now instructed his legal counsel to initiate proceedings against Paranran, his publishers, republishers, and any political actors allegedly behind the viral video, with the goal of holding them accountable in court.

“It is time to put up or shut up,” the statement concluded.

The senator’s office affirmed that it is fully prepared to pursue justice through all available legal avenues, to protect both his name and his political legacy.

