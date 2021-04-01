Corruption ‘massive, widespread, and pervasive’ under Buhari ― US

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
take-off grant for Federal Polytechnics, Northern Elders pass, SARS misconduct, Buhari IPPIS no salary, 2nd Niger bridge 46%, Buhari fuel increase decision, Buhari attend Guinea Bissau, Buhari felicitates,Obaseki, election, Edo, Okonkwo, Presidency fuel subsidy, petroleum, Buhari ECOWAS, Nigeria will sustain COVID-19, oil and gas, Buhari electricity meters, inflation, economist, agriculture,Anambra monarchs hail Buhari, Southern Kaduna, Bishop, Buhari, Isma’ila Isa Funtua helped, Covid-19 and Buhari’s rice restrictions, ECOWAS Magu, EFCC, Buhari, , ITF, DG, Industry, NDDC, aviation, COVID-19,Presidential delegation, Lawyer, senate, Terrorist, Buhari, NSITF, Mali
President Buhari

The United States has said described the scale of corruption in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as “massive, widespread, and pervasive.”

This is according to 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by US Department of State.

In Section 4 of the report focusing on Nigeria titled ‘Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government’, the United States noted that:

“Although the law provides criminal penalties for conviction of official corruption, the government did not consistently implement the law, and government employees frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity. 

“Massive, widespread, and pervasive corruption affected all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services. 

“The constitution provides immunity from civil and criminal prosecution for the president, vice president, governors, and deputy governors while in office. There were numerous allegations of government corruption during the year.”

The report released on March 30, 2021, also touched on security situation in the country noting that, “The insurgency in the Northeast by the militant terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa continued. 

“The groups conducted numerous attacks on government and civilian targets, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, widespread destruction, the internal displacement of more than two million persons, and the external displacement of somewhat more than an estimated 300,000 Nigerian refugees to neighboring countries as of December 14.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Metro

Soludo attack: We have arrested one suspect ― Police

Latest News

PDP fixes April 10 for suspended congresses in North-West, South-West, North-Central

Latest News

70 per cent of farmers in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun have abandoned their farms ― Alaafin

Latest News

JUST IN: Air Force aircraft on routine mission in North-East disappears from radar

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More