Corruption ‘massive, widespread, and pervasive’ under Buhari ― US

The United States has said described the scale of corruption in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as “massive, widespread, and pervasive.”

This is according to 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by US Department of State.

In Section 4 of the report focusing on Nigeria titled ‘Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government’, the United States noted that:

“Although the law provides criminal penalties for conviction of official corruption, the government did not consistently implement the law, and government employees frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity.

“Massive, widespread, and pervasive corruption affected all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services.

“The constitution provides immunity from civil and criminal prosecution for the president, vice president, governors, and deputy governors while in office. There were numerous allegations of government corruption during the year.”

The report released on March 30, 2021, also touched on security situation in the country noting that, “The insurgency in the Northeast by the militant terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa continued.

“The groups conducted numerous attacks on government and civilian targets, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, widespread destruction, the internal displacement of more than two million persons, and the external displacement of somewhat more than an estimated 300,000 Nigerian refugees to neighboring countries as of December 14.”