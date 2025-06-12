Correctional service officer attempts suicide in Zamfara

An officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), in Zamfara state, Abdullahi Nura, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Gusau dam, has been rescued in the state.

Nura, a Chief Correctional Assistant (CCA) serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Gusau, Zamfara state, was rescued in the early hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident in a statement by the Zamfara Correctional Service Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Abubakar, said Nura had reported for duty before hiring a commercial motorcyclist to take him to the Gusau Dam in the state.

According to the statement, upon arrival, he suddenly jumped into the dam in an apparent suicide attempt for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“The motorcyclist who took him quickly raised an alarm, alerting security personnel stationed around the dam, where he was promptly rescued from the water,” he said

It was gathered that the victim was found wearing his service uniform and carrying his official identification card of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state.

The statement further said that in a swift response, the State Controller of Correctional Service, CCS Musa Tanko, dispatched a team of officers who transported Nura to the MSCC medical clinic in Gusau.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be responding to treatment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

