The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that corps members are now withdrawing their relocation applications to serve outside Borno after realising that the state is now peaceful.

The State Borno Coordinator of the NYSC, Comrade Mohammed Jiya made the disclosure in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Maiduguri on Monday, noting that most of the Corps members posted to the State who had earlier applied for relocation of their services are battling to withdraw their applications following several goodies coming to the camp as well as the presence of basic amenities.

He noted that, initially, as soon as the Corps members arrived at the Camp, having been discouraged by stories of Boko Haram attacks in the state, they came with all manner of medical reports seeking relocation.

According to him, the withdrawal of the transfer applications was due to the peaceful conditions and hospitalities in the state, while corporators are now seeing for themselves that their perceptions about Borno before now are wrong.

“So, in the beginning, almost all of them were putting up relocation letters, but eventually, what we are witnessing now is a battle for the withdrawal of the applications for relocation the corps members earlier submitted”.

“The reason for the battle for the withdrawals of the relocation applications could be attributed to the parents and guardians of the corps members, as well as news getting out from the mainstream media because you can see fake news on social media, but the mainstream media was able to disseminate the right information to parents through pictures and stories”.

“One of them said that three of them were given posting letters, but when he came and saw that the Camp was good, he invited his friends. Parents and guardians should disregard a lot of fake news on social media.

He explained that, when one goes through some of the medical reports, one wonders if the reports were written by medical doctors, carpenters, or even the corps members themselves.

The Feeding of corps members, which is the sole responsibility of the federal government through the NYSC, has been going on and is very adequate, but just this afternoon, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, came and said he has decided to extend the palliative of the government to the camp.

“The Governor gave 10 cows, 100 bags of rice, 20 jerricans of groundnut oil, 20 bags of beans, and N30,000 each to over 1,215 corps members having their Orientation in the camp. The theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen. Gold Chibuisi, came with all his Commanders and donated two cows to the camp. So at the moment, the cow is blessed with 12 cows.

Responding, George Egon, a corp member who is also a native of Cross River and a graduate of Biology Education from the University of Calabar, said what they are witnessing in the camp is contrary to what they were told back in the south before the Orientation.





“We were made to believe that there are no human beings, and when I saw in my call-up letter that I was posted to Borno State, it was all strange. I was like, What am I going there to do? But being a person of faith, after processing the thump print after its failure in the previous batch, I did not waste time, and it was a beautiful ride to Maiduguri.

“We have received great hospitality in different forms. On our arrival, we received a great alert from the Governor, and today he has done much more. I want to say that I have accepted the people. I love them, and I am here to contribute my quota to society,” Egon said.

Also speaking, Jimoh Latifat Olawumi, who came from Kwara State, notwithstanding that she cried when she saw her posting to Borno State and made every possible move with her parents for another posting, said, “After coming to Borno, I have now withdrawn my relocation application letter; I will do my national service here,” said Olajumoke.

