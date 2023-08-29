IN recent weeks, the country has witnessed the ugly phenomenon of graduates mobilised to participate in the orientation and other activities of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme getting kidnapped on their way to their various camps. Penultimate week, a prospective corps member, Esther Abosede Akande, a graduate with call-up No. NYSC/IFE/2023/201810 (Batch B Stream 2), was kidnapped in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Last week, another terrible development unfolded as eight prospective NYSC members were kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Sokoto State. The hapless corps members were said to have been travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State for the one-year national service when their vehicle was intercepted by terrorists in Zamfara State. According to reports, there were a total of 11 corps members on the bus, but three escaped during the terrorist attack. The driver of the bus was not that lucky.

Following the incident, operatives of the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army launched a search party for the abducted corps members, including Emmanuel Esudue, a graduate of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Akwa Ibom State University and Victoria Udoka, a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Uyo. In a statement, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, revealed that the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, was working with the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and the military brigade to secure the release of the eight corps members. This was just as news surfaced that the terrorists were demanding a ransom of N4 million for one of the victims. According to Emmanuel Etteh, the father of one of the victims, Glory Thomas, the terrorists called to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million ransom. He said: “They called me with their line; they asked me to pay N4 million. I spoke with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay; she said we should contact the AKTC.”

It is indeed a tragedy that Nigerian youth obeying the clarion call to lift their nation high under the sun and in the rain and with dedication and selflessness, as the NYSC anthem indicates, are being abducted by terrorists and subjected to all sorts of indignities. This development is, to say the very least, disconcerting. The NYSC programme is supposed to, among others, foster a sense of unity, patriotism and togetherness in Nigeria’s young graduates, but how exactly are they to imbibe such values when the entirety of the Nigeria system appears to be ranged against them? Indeed, why is the government deploying corps members across the country, including areas that are virtually theatres of war, when it cannot protect them? Why subject parents to such agony after what they went through to give their children varsity education? These questions are very pertinent, especially given that the NYSC programme itself has become rather tenuous.

To all intents and purposes, the latest incident of abduction of corps members is yet another gory reminder of the persisting insecurity and its agonizing effects in the country. It may be argued that if the prospective corps members were not obliged to accede to the national call for participation in the NYSC programme, perhaps they would not have been outside of their homes and their parents’ care and could have been saved the ordeal of kidnapping. But that would be to miss the current reality of pervasive insecurity in the land, which makes susceptibility to kidnapping and other forms of criminal attacks something beyond the question of one’s location around the country. In truth, there is no part of the country where kidnapping and the reign of bandits and sundry criminals have not become the order of the day. This means that life has become almost meaningless and essentially without security in the country. With the utter helplessness and inability of the government to stand up to the criminals in any effective sense, things may not change anytime soon unless there is a radical change of strategy.

We believe that this situation is unsustainable and should not be allowed to continue. Nigerians, as citizens and as prospective corps members, deserve concrete assurances of, and actual, protection and effective security from the government. They should not be left at the mercy of criminals. The foremost responsibility of the government is to provide security for citizens and it is clear that it has failed to do so. The government has to rouse itself quickly and address this unfortunate situation if the country is not to descend inexorably into anarchy.

