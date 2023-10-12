Corps members across the country have been reminded that mutilating or giving away their uniforms to individuals who lack connections and reverence for the uniform is unpatriotic behaviour, thus demeaning its dignity.

Corps members are therefore urged to always keep their uniforms safe, as it signifies an act of patriotism and respect for the country.

This call was made by the Deputy Director of Research, Statistics, and Library at NYSC headquarters in Abuja, Stephen Gabriel, during the collection of national certificates by the 2022 Batch B stream 1 Corps members in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to him, “I’m quite sure that in your communities or localities where you served, you might have found one or two people to hand over your uniform after your service.”

He emphasised, “Please, I want you to note that this uniform you are wearing is the only uniform in the whole world that you can never wear if you are not a graduate.”

Stephen Gabriel added, “I’m not belittling others that have uniforms, but this uniform is very special, and unfortunately, some of you look at it as just a mere uniform.”

“We have seen cases where a madman came to a main road trafficking, and confidently, he had the crested vest of NYSC or even a tricycle rider putting on the uniform,” he said.

The Deputy Director, who is also the Curator of the NYSC Museum at headquarters, recounted how a man who had served since 1983 kept his crested vest until his daughter was going for service in 2021 and handed it over to her.

He mentioned that the story went viral online, and when the then DG of NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, saw it, he asked him to go and get it.

NYSC recognised that the man’s gesture is one of the lovely acts of patriotism for him to have kept the 1983 NYSC crested vest until 2021.

“That is what we expect you to do with your uniforms. If you are not going to keep it, please don’t hand it over to any other person,” he urged.

Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, stated in her remarks that a total of 458 Corps members, comprising 295 males and 163 females, had just completed their service.

Rifkatu Yakubu emphasised that the Corps members had contributed their quota to nation-building and national development.

She urged them to shun crime or criminal activities and focus on skill acquisition by learning handiwork that would enable them to become employers of labour.

