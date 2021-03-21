Corps member hit by bullet during Ekiti bye-election now stable ― NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stated that the corps member shot during bye-election in Ekiti State is now in stable condition.

The corps member who was an ad-hoc staff during the election exercise was reportedly shot by hoodlums who attacked a polling unit.

NYSC in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, on Sunday, said the corps member had as a result sustained a gunshot wound.

“NYSC management wishes to announce that a corps member who was part of the ad-hoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State sustained a gunshot wound from hoodlums who attacked the polling unit.

“The corps member is in stable condition and responding to treatment while others have all returned home safely,” it says.

However, the NYSC while reiterating its commitment to corps members’ safety, said they are apolitical and as a result be protected at all times.

“Management wishes to reiterate that corps members are apolitical and neutral and must be protected by all and sundry,” the statement read.

