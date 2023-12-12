As part of her Community Development Service (CDS) and in a move to provide a conducive learning environment for the pupils, an outgoing member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Bauchi state, Miss Rahila Garba, has constructed and inaugurated a block of two classrooms in Gudun Hausawa Primary School, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

The project cost her N3.5 million, and she got assistance from a well-spirited organisation in the state to ensure that the project was executed.

While speaking during the inauguration of the project on Tuesday, the Corps member, who is serving in the Office of the Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, said that the project was part of her Community Development Service, adding that it was solely financed by Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited.

According to her, the idea to embark on such a project was borne out of her eagerness to visit some schools and find out how conducive the pupils are while in class and to make an impact on their lives.

She said that the Gudun Hausawa Primary School caught her attention when she visited the school and realised that the already existing structure was dilapidated while the pupils were sitting under the tree.

Rahila Garba said, “It was this horrible experience that gave birth to the idea for the construction of additional classrooms, though at first, it was not an easy one to bring this idea to life considering my financial status.”

She added, “But because I was determined and so passionate to see that this project was put to life, I decided to make some consultations about what it would cost for the construction of the entire project, and I began to shuttle here and there, seeking approval and doing some paperwork.”

“Finally, I got the approval of Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited for sponsorship. I am proudly saying that this project is completed today, and it will be officially commissioned to commence class activities here,” the Corps member said.

“I believe education is the key to every development in our homes, communities, and the nation at large, irrespective of our cultures, religions, and tribes,” she said.

She, however, called on the state government and well-to-do individuals to help in providing the school with chairs and other furniture.

Also speaking, Mr Salmanu Baba, the Public Relations Officer, Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited, said that the project, which was estimated at N3.5 million, was completed within 39 days.

According to him, “When she approached the organisation, she was asked about her financial capacity, and she said she only had promises from other people.”

“We decided to involve the community by tasking them to only provide us with the sand that would be used because we need to see their own commitment to the project too,” he said.

The Bauchi state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, said that Corps members have always been encouraged by the scheme to integrate with their host communities to find out their challenges and propose solutions where necessary.

She said that this was what Corps member Rahila Garba did by finding out the first need of the community and deciding to take up the challenge.

The State Coordinator also called on other Corps members serving across the country to always embark on both personal and group community development projects that would positively impact the lives of their host communities.

In her response, the Caretaker Chairperson of Bauchi local government, Mrs Zainab Baba-Takko, lauded Garba for embarking on the project and promised that the state government would commence renovation of other parts as well as provide the chairs as requested by her.

