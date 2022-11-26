Corp members constitute 62.5 percent teaching staff in Anambra schools ― NYSC Coordinator

The Anambra State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Blessed Ekene Iruma, has said corps members constitute 62.5 percent of teaching staff across schools in the state.

Mrs. Iruma, who disclosed this on Friday, at the 2022 Corps Employers Workshop held at Prof. Kenneth Dike Digital Library, Awka, equally called on employers in the State, to continue to prioritize the welfare of corps members in their workplaces by giving attention to their safety and comfort at any given time.

According to her, the essence of the Workshop with the Theme; “Achieving Improved Productivity Of Corps Members Through Enhanced Welfare And Security During The Service Year”, is to critically and deeply brainstorm on the theme and arrive at cogent and vital decisions that would enhance and improve the existing good partnership between the NYSC, Anambra people and the Corps Employers which has transcended to good fortunes for the corps members serving in the state.

“Corps Employers are critical stakeholders of NYSC, the scheme has high confidence in you as employers of corps members. It’s not in doubt that the corps members in your employment have done and are still doing their best to contribute to the growth and success of your organization and the Nation at large. It may interest you to put the records down that corps members constitute 62.5 percent of teaching staff in schools in Anambra State.

“This is my first Corps Employers workshop since I assumed duty here in Anambra a few months ago, hence the desire to put heads together on the need for proper care to the corps members to stimulate proactiveness, responsibility, dedication, and for feedback towards proper utilization of the serving corps members in the state.

While commending the state government for the continued support of the scheme in the state, the Coordinator, appealed to the Employers to be paying the corps members, a reasonable allowance of ten thousand naira (N10,000), upward, provide accommodation for them, show love to them, secure them and to employ among them, hard-working, disciplined and value-adding corps members who are outstanding in their duties at the end of the service year to encourage dedication, faithfulness service-oriented attitude among Nigeria youths.

The resource person for the workshop, Dr. Mrs. Ofor, an Accountant from the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State, also urged the Employers to prioritize Health Insurance for the corps members in their various establishments and to always issue them a certificate of recognition for future references.

