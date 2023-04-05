Magistrate Olabisi Fajana has granted leave to the management of Chrisland Schools, to have access to the toxicology samples of tests conducted on Whitney Adeniran, to enable an independent forensic pathologist’s assessment and evaluation.

The order was issued during the Coroner inquest that was held on Tuesday at the Samuel Ilori Court House, Ikeja District Court 13, Ogba.

The magistrate affirmed that the application for an independent review was served on both the state and the counsel to the family and neither the family nor their counsel filed any counter affidavit to oppose this motion for an independent reevaluation to unravel the truth.

Counsel to the State had earlier applied that the court should order the attendance of the state pathologist at the cost of the A applicant which the applicant did not object to.

With both the family and Chrisland school’s counsel aligned on this position, the Court, therefore, directed that the consultation by the independent forensic pathologist be carried out within Lagos State and the pathologist of the deceased’s family granted access as an observer during the exercise.

The coroner gave the order while ruling on the application of Chrisland International School Limited seeking to samples and materials to carry out an independent evaluation of the autopsy report conducted by the Lagos state government

But on April 3, the School filed an application, seeking an order of the court, granting leave to the applicant to be supplied with and have access to the under-listed items from the chief medical examiner of the Lagos state university hospital or relevant officer so as to enable the school consult with an independent pathologist.

The items the school asked for are the paraffin block of the skin sample and slides from which the diagnosis of electrocution was made.

“Samples of the urine, blood and other body fluid collected at autopsy, samples of bone and muscle taken from the deceased for purpose of DNA independent analysis.

“All photographs taken during the conduct of the autopsy, copies of all histology slides reported as part of the post-mortem examination.

“Copies of any other working sample and documents made in the course of the autopsy and result of all toxicology tests conducted”.





The coroner sitting was adjourned till April 17 for further hearing and the deceased’s parents are to testify on the scheduled day.