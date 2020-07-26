Coronavirus will soon be over, says Foursquare GO, Aboyeji

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Samuel Aboyeji, has boosed the confidence of Christians and Nigerians at large not entertain any fear over the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, just as he assured them that it will soon be over.

Aboyeji made this known through his representative, Reverend Henry Obialor, at the 2020 convocation and installation service new minister and church officials, at the Foursquare Gospel Church Ibadan District 1, Oke-Bola, Ibadan Oyo State, last Sunday.

He, however, urged the newly installed District Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church Ibadan District 1, Reverend Solomom Wada and other officials to remain steadfast and unwavering in their call to service.

He further also urged Wada to always rely on God’s grace to see him through his stewardship as he has been inferred upon a greater calling.

In his response, Wada appreciated everyone that contributed to the success of the installation service, adding that “I know this is a greater calling and with the grace of God, I will be working with youths in the churches in Ibadan, because very soon we would leave the reins of leadership to the younger ones behind us. And if we fail to train them now, it would be a disaster later on. So, we have to build lives, I will concentrate more on building these ones, building the lives of these young people who are going to be leaders tomorrow. My tenure will aim at working with youths, teenagers, children and bringing them up in the way of the Lord. Also, I want to lead with integrity, righteousness to the glory of God and I want to do everything with justice and equity.”

