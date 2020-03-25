Coronavirus: Wike inaugurates task force against public, religious gatherings in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the state government is putting in place a task force that will work to save lives of the people through the tough measures put in place to tackle the pandemic coronavirus.

He said this at the inauguration of the task force on enforcement of the ban on public and religious gatherings at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, adding that the government was committed to ensuring that the residents were protected from the pandemic. “This is to make sure that there is compliance with all the decisions taken by the state government. I urge the security agencies to be firm in the implementation of our decision to close the borders of the state,” he said.

The governor directed security agencies to ensure that security operatives were deployed to the borders of the state and warned that any cinema or nightclub that opens for operations will be acquired by the Rivers state government.

“Any cinema or nightclub that opens will be acquired by the government. We have banned people coming to Government House, except the person is invited,” he said.

Wike said the service commanders are in the task force because of the seriousness of the assignment, adding: “We are taking these measures because of the serious nature of coronavirus. The security agencies will ensure that all the borders are blocked.

“Let nobody take this matter lightly. It is painful, but this is the right thing to do. We will ensure that religious organisations comply with the rules.

“This is a very serious committee. We will work seriously to save lives. The work starts immediately. Nobody will be a sacred cow. When you begin to treat people as sacred as cows, there will be a challenge.”

Governor Wike chaired the task force and other members include the state Commissioner of Police; Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army; Air Force Commander; Naval Commander and the state Director, Department of State Services.

Others included the state commandant, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Secretary to the State Government; the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Chief of Staff, Government House and the Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Communication will serve as secretary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE