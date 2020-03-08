Authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) has said that necessary precautions are being taken to curtail any possible incidence and spread of COVID-19 otherwise called Coronavirus within the school community.

Also, the university’s management said it has taken steps to douse any fear on the possibility the virus occurring in the University campus.

The Vice-chancellor, UI, Professor Idowu Olayinka, in an interview with journalists, said, “We are not leaving anything to chance in the university. We are optimistic that nothing bad will happen here, so, we shall take the necessary precautions. People have to use hand sanitizers and wash their hands at every given opportunity. People should also avoid hugging now or shaking hands.”

Prof Olayinka declared that Jaja, the UI clinic, was well prepared to handle in the event of the virus.

According to him, “People in Jaja are experts; I think they are aware of public health issues. They will take necessary precautions because we have a very large population of staff and students and other members of the community who are neither staff nor students. I think we are on top of the situation.”

ALSO READ: ANA elects new leaders

He declared that the University had mounted awareness campaign `on Diamond FM, the UI community radio and as such no reason for anybody to be scared.

According to Professor Olayinka, “The students should not be scared. If anyone has symptoms such as (high) temperature and vomiting, he or she should report to the nearest health facility. No cause for alarm as far as we can say; we are optimistic that all would be well.”

The Coordinator, Workplace Wellness Programme, UI, Dr Oluwasanu Olabayo, said the first step taken towards addressing the challenge of the virus in the university was to create awareness.

Olabayo said: “The first thing is to address the panic being generated and we are trying to douse the tension so that people will not go about spreading the rumour of what does not exist.

“We are aware that there are a few suspected cases in the country. We are doing what we have to do such as hand washing just like in the day of Ebola. We are creating awareness on personal hygiene and educating people about its symptoms and its mode of spread.”

According to him, Jaja Clinic has a transit isolation den where a suspect could be kept before referrals. “If we have a high index of suspicions; in any case, we would immediately notify and then we can transfer. We cannot keep suspected cases for so long because of the panic such can generate.”