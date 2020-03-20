Coronavirus: sober reflection time ― Sen Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said that this coronavirus period for him is a sober reflection time, creating more time for God, reorganizing and discipline oneself.

The former Senator in a press statement issued on Friday which copy was made available to Tribune Online stated that all leaders in Nigeria including him (Dino Melaye) must restitute and reconcile with God saying judgment is near and these are signs of the end time get prepared.

The statement read thus, “Most importantly staying attuned to His will.Do we still remember the story in the bible about the tower of Babel…..they want to build towers as high as to see and meet with God.

“Who can contend with the Lord God almighty. God got them speaking in different tongues and there was confusion and they couldn’t understand each other anymore.

“This is exactly what is going on with the world superpowers now. Governments have become gods, individuals have become diabolically arrogant, leaders have become thieves and cabals, citizens have become complacent and greedy, the truth have no home on earth again, men of God have become lovers of money, kings can no longer stand for thier subjects, sin has become a normal lifestyle on earth.etc..

“The Lord is laughing at us all in His sour displeasure. I repeat we must all apologize to God and repent of our collective sins.