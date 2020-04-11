Coronavirus: SJW Entertainment boss calls on Nigerians to support government’s effort

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sir Justine Worldwide (SJW) Entertainment, Obiajunwa Justine Chinonso, has called on influential and well-meaning Nigerians to support the efforts of the federal and state governments in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country.

Sir Justine, as he is fondly called by his teeming fans, made this call during his giveback initiative to support the needy with the donation of relief materials such as food items, hand sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves, at Lekki area of Lagos and its environs.

Chinonso, who led artistes under his label including, Okoronkwo Ikechukwu, popularly known as Ace Berg; Isaiah Okhuofu @Blaqjerzee and Victor Adere a.k.a @victoradere, to put smiles on the faces of those affected by the lockdown in Lagos, joined other concerend entertainers in the country in giving succour to the masses while the lockdown lasts.

According to him, the development was as a result of his passion to support the underprivileged at this trying times that coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world and also in fulfillment of his Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), to Nigerians.

“I urge all well-to-do Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to fight this COVID-19 pandemic. Government is doing its best, it now behooves on everyone who God has blessed to also give back to the society. This is why I am doing this and I want to encourage others to take a cue to support the poor at this point, there is no greater joy than being an ingredient of joy to others,” he said.

He also commended the efforts of health workers and security agencies working earnestly to control the virus, while urging Nigerians to keep to all instructions from the government to ensure that Nigerians return to their normal way of life soon.

“We all have a role to play if this pandemic must be eradicated soon, we should stay at home, maintain social distancing and keep to all hygiene standards by washing our hands with soap and water constantly and sanitising our hands regularly,” he said.

