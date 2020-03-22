Coronavirus: Reps member tasks South-East governors, legislators on rural sensitisation

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chima, has urged all the governors in the South-East geopolitical zone to put necessary measures in place to sensitise people living in the rural communities on how to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hon. Chima, who represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru Federal Constituency of Imo at the National Assembly, decried the level of ignorance among his constituents while urging the governors to act before the virus spreads.

To this end, he stressed the need for all the political, religious as well as representatives at National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to assist in achieving the feat.

“Our priority on containing the dreaded virus can only be achievable and meaningful if sensitisation programmes are taken to the rural dwellers.

“I feel so bad that in my interaction with some constituents few days ago, they seem to see the worldwide concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic as a farce.

”With global concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, self-protection must start from the grassroots.

“We cannot wait until there is a huge outbreak before we act. Time to act is now,” he urged.

Hon. Chima also harped on the need for the governors to synergise across the geopolitical zone, considering the high travel business culture of people of the region to other parts of the country and worldwide.

He said it was far cheaper for states to prevent an outbreak which might become overwhelming than to try to treat or trace contacts.

The legislator who acknowledged that there was yet to be a record of the dreaded virus in the South-East region, affirmed that the time for preventive action was now.

“South-South zone has just announced collaborative programmes on containing the virus; we must do the same in the east.

“Most states are shutting down and restricting mass gatherings, the same should be replicated in the South-East.

“As a government, protection of the lives of our people should be foremost in our hearts and policies,” Hon. Chima said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE