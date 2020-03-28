Coronavirus: Philanthropist sets up N30m health fund in Kwara

A businessman and philanthropist in Kwara State, Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has set up a N30 million health fund in support of the fight against coronavirus and other health challenges in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Ilorin after his tour of some leading health institutions in the state at the weekend, Waziri Gobir said the establishment of the health fund was for residents of the state, especially those who might be unable to afford their medical bills in hospitals.

He also said that five major hospitals in the state selected for the implementation of the first phase of the scheme are the General Hospital Ilorin, Sobi Specialist Hospital, Unilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara Civil Service Hospital and Centre Igboro Children Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

Waziri Gobir, the founder of Gobir Organization Foundation, said the sum of N1million has already been given to each of the selected hospitals for mobilisation by the organisation.

He also commended efforts of various health workers in the state, especially, for sacrificing their time, and risking their lives to protect people.

Waziri Gobir also commended efforts of the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) for taking decisive action to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, urging all well-meaning Nigerians to support efforts of the government.

It should be recalled that Waziri Yakubu Gobir has assisted Kwara residents with various social investment programmes such as enterprise development, interest-free loans, education support, job creation and youth empowerment programmes through his philanthropic outfit, the Gobir Organisation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE