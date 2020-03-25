YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES
VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, "this is to inform the general public that the result of the six…
Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday
Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade…
FG Alerts Nigerians On Existence Of Coronavirus Ransomware
The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an Android-based malicious and fraudulent Coronavirus Ransomware Application, which claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji…