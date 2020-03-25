While the state government is clamping down on Churches and night clubs to suspend gathering of more than 50 people in attendance to arrest any possible outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus, over 500 persons gathered at a popular hotel in Yenagoa to witness the coronation of an Ijaw music maestro, Pereama Freetown, as the living King of Ijaw music.

The event that attracted Ijaw music lovers from Delta and Rivers State went on in the presence of security personnel who were expected to enforce the state government directives on the suspension of social gathering and for people to maintain social distancing.

Tribune Online learnt that in spite of attempts by stakeholders of the Ijaw music industry to persuade Pereama to call off the event due to the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide, he was said to have insisted that he would be crowned King of Ijaw music, Today, 25th March 2020 in Yenagao, Capital of Bayelsa state, saying he did not need the approval of those he described enemies of progress to be king in Ijaw music industry to stop him.

It was further gathered his insistence on being coronated is hinged on his desire to take over from late King Robert Ebizimor who was until his death was the official King of the Ijaw music industry.

More details later…

