Coronavirus: Over 10 persons tested not positive in Oyo ― Govt

Oyo State Epidemiologist, Dr Akinfemi Akinyode, said no fewer than 10 persons have been tested for coronavirus but none tested positive since the outbreak of the disease globally.

Dr Akinyode, who spoke at the Continuing Medical Education programme of Nigerian Medical Association Oyo State Branch, on Coronavirus Outbreak in Nigeria: Emergency Preparedness and Response, said they included foreign national and Nigerians that had travelled but just returned to the country.

The state epidemiologist said these cases were based on alerts for the state surveillance officers all over the states, private hospitals and individuals, including the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja.

He said, all the blood of the cases were tested for the virus and their body temperature and signs of coronavirus monitored for 14 days, before been declared free of the virus.

According to Dr Akinyode, “We receive alerts every day and we investigate all cases. They included foreign national and Nigerians that have travelled are just returning, and none of those investigated thus far meet the definition of a suspected coronavirus case.”

Dr Adeola Fowotade, a consultant virologist, Uch Ibadan, stated that SARS, also a coronavirus had killed more people than COVID 19, although the transmutability of coronavirus is higher than SARS

Fowotade also discouraged the use of chloroquine as a prophylaxis against the virus, saying laboratory studies is yet to confirm its absolute usefulness in the treatment of coronavirus.

The virologist urging Nigerians to desist from touch their face, eye, mouth or nose with their hand intermittently to reduce contracting the virus that can live on surfaces for between 30 and 90 hours.

She stressed the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water and maintains cough etiquette of coughing or sneezing into the curved elbow or tissue and disposing of appropriately.

Chairman at the occasion, Professor Rasheed Bakare, warned doctors to stop touching and treating patients without washing their hands in between to protect themselves and their patients from infections.