Coronavirus: Only direct parties to cases will be allowed into court ― Ekiti CJ

Following the ban on the public gathering of more than 20 persons in Ekiti State by Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has revealed that only persons who are direct parties to cases will be allowed into court as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The government had, on Wednesday, said it recorded an incidence of a Nigerian male, 38 years old of Ekiti origin, who has tested positive to Covid-19.

According to the government, the confirmed case was suspected to have been infected while driving an American Caucasian, male, 27 years old, who was visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA in the company of his caregiver, a Nigerian female, Age 31, of Ekiti origin.

Justice Daramola in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar, J.A. Apuabi Esq, on Saturday, in Ado-Ekiti, added that only urgent criminal case will be attended to in all the state high courts.

He explained that at the magistrate courts, only custody cases and fresh criminal cases that happened over the night would be entertained.

“Following the Ekiti State government’s directive banning all high-density gatherings in the same place to prevent the spread of coronavirus (covid19) the honourable Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has directed that only urgent criminal matters will be attended to in all the high courts in Ekiti State while only fresh criminal (overnight) cases and custody cases will be attended to in all the magistrate courts henceforth until further notice.

“In all cases, only direct parties to the matters for hearing will be allowed into the court premises during the period of hearing,” the statement reads.

