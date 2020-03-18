Coronavirus: NPFL suspended till further notice

As part of measures to prevent the global COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) has suspended the league till further notice.

This was announced by the league management via popular social media, Twitter on Wednesday. “#NPFL20 has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the tweet read.

Outside the Nigerian professional league, other top European football leagues and sports competitions have been suspended as the virus continues to ravage.