Coronavirus: NPFL suspended till further notice

Latest NewsSportsTop News
By Tribune Online
NPFL

As part of measures to prevent the global COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) has suspended the league till further notice.

This was announced by the league management via popular social media, Twitter on Wednesday. “#NPFL20 has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the tweet read.

ALSO READ: Yusuf confident NPFL All-Star will match Valencia CF

Outside the Nigerian professional league, other top European football leagues and sports competitions have been suspended as the virus continues to ravage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Man with coronavirus stayed in Ibadan for two weeks undetected ― Ekiti govt

Latest News

As WAEC marks 68th anniversary, Oyo eulogises council for sustaining quality…

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kwara to close schools

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Reps ask FG to shutdown worship centres

Comments