Coronavirus: Northern governors ban almajiri system

Worried by the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the northern part of the country, Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has banned almajiri system in all the 19 states and called on the Federal Government to establish Covid-19 testing centres in all the northern states.

The forum took these decisions at the end of its meeting presided over by its chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, which was convened via tele-conferencing with the 17 governors participating.

According to a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs to the chairman of the Forum, Dr Makut Simon Machan, the governors discussed the risks that almajiri children were exposed to because of the coronavirus pandemic and unanimously decided to totally ban the almajiri system and evacuate the children to their parents or states of origin.

They agreed to take a cue from Kano, Kaduna and Nasarawa states that have started returning almajiri children to their families and states of origin, while those who do not have parents are taken care of by the government.

The governors vowed not to allow the system persist any longer because of the social challenges associated with it, including the perpetuation of poverty, illiteracy, insecurity and social disorder.

On the request for special funding, palliatives, testing centres and other forms of support to help the region deal with the pandemic, Governor Lalong while briefing his colleagues said the President assured him of support via Federal Government programmes under the coronavirus response and under other incentives to farmers and states.

The forum insisted that all states in the region should have at least one COVID-19 testing centre in order to make the detection of the disease and its management easier and faster.

The governors also raised concern about the challenge of insecurity especially the activities of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers and other criminals who they said posed great threat to farmers who are afraid to go to their farms.

They therefore resolved to engage relevant Federal Government agencies and heads of security agencies to urgently address the problem. They also noted with dismay rapid deforestation in the region and resolved to take tougher measures to curtail the situation.

