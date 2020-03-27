Coronavirus: No decision yet on 2020 hajj, says Saudi Arabia

THE Saudi Arabian government says it has not decided whether the 2020 hajj will hold or not.

The country’s ambassador to Senegal, Abdullah Ahmad Al Abdan, disclosed this during a press conference.

There are concerns that the continued spread of coronavirus may cause the country to suspend the pilgrimage for the year, a move that has been described as unprecedented.

The hajj rites for 2020 ought to begin in the last week of July.

Al Abdan advised hajj facilitating companies against making deals with hotels or airlines pending when an official decision is made.

The Arab country had earlier suspended the issuance of visa for umrah (lesser hajj) in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

It also suspended the observation of congregational prayers at Masjid Al Haram and Masjid Al Nabawi, the two holy mosques, in Mecca and Medina respectively.

“As of now, SaudiaArabia has not decided to suspend this year’s hajj but everyone should be ready to comply with any new decision that is made.

“This is so that people would not go into something that they won’t be able to face its consequences,” Al Abdan said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG To Release N10 Billion To Lagos, N1 Billion To Pharmaceutical Companies

The Federal Government will release N10 billion to Lagos State to combat the COVID-19 outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Gets Tough, To Engage Military For Enforcement Of Restriction Of Citizens’ Movement

The Federal Government is planning to use the military for the enforcement of the restriction of… Read full story

Soyinka In Isolation After US Trip, Says Nigerian Govt, Religious Leaders Treating Coronavirus With Kid Gloves

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has criticised the response of the Nigerian government to the coronavirus that has affected 46 people in the country… Read full story

UCH Doctors Go Into Isolation After Contacts With Suspected Coronavirus Cases

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has disclosed that some doctors in the hospital have embarked on self-isolation after they had contacts with some people suspected of having coronavirus in the hospital… Read full story