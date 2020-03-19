Coronavirus: No corps member tested positive in Ekiti ― NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied reports in the social media that claimed a corps member in Ekiti State has been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus at the orientation camp.

It will be recalled, on Wednesday, the management of the NYSC called off the orientation course started last week and earlier scheduled to last for three weeks.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the scheme, Rose Onoja in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti on behalf of the coordinator Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete said the report was false urging members of the public to disregard it.

The statement reads, ” The attention of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been drawn to fake and unsubstantiated news making the rounds that a corps member presently in NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ise-Orun/Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State has tested positive to Coronavirus and has been moved to the State Isolation Centre situated at Oba Adejuyigbe Hospital, Anilosun, Ado-Ekiti.

” The said report which was written with malicious intent to deceive the public and paint the scheme black, to mislead Nigerians is very unfortunate.

” With every sense of responsibility, I wish to state that the NYSC is a scheme committed to the development and unity of this great Nation and cannot engage in any act that will be detrimental to the country. To the dreaded coronavirus, no corps member has been infected.

” Accordingly, we will appreciate if the general public tries to make enquiries on any matter about the scheme before publicizing falsehood. NYSC remains committed to the welfare and well being of its host communities and the corps members.”