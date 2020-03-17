Coronavirus: Nigeria shouldn’t push its luck too far ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed concern over the dearth of testing and isolation centres to combat the scourge of coronavirus.

Senator representing Kwara central, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has called for proactive, precautionary measures by relevant authorities to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

President of the Senate, who noted that Nigeria has been lucky, considering the number of the victims of the deadly virus, however, warned that “we should not push our luck too far.” He expressed reservations over the inadequate number of testing and isolation centres in the country.

He said: “We have been lucky but we shouldn’t push our luck too far. We need more testing centres, the South East and the North don’t have. We should upgrade the existing testing centres. The state governments have isolation centres, but there should be a minimum standard, they should work with the Federal Ministry of Health to make sure that the centres are standardised.”

Details later…