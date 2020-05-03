Coronavirus: Nigeria records 6 more deaths

Casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in the country have continued to rise, including more persons testing positive, just as Nigeria recorded 6 more deaths, while on the global level, the number of casualties has crossed the 200,000 threshold.

As of 9 pm on Saturday evening, four more casualties were reported in Lagos while 22 patients were discharged from three of its isolation centres.

The state’s Ministry of Health announced on its twitter handle that eight females and 14 males were reunited with the society after full recovery from the virus infection.

This is just as one more casualty was recorded in Osun State, with four others discharged after testing negative twice for the virus, in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the state Commissioner for Health disclosed that the casualty was a woman in her late 60s.

He also revealed that one of the discharged COVID-19 patients was the index case who was taken to the isolation centre 38 days ago.

In Kaduna State, the first casualty was recorded just as three additional cases were recorded. This was confirmed on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mahammed Bolani, in Kaduna.

She said that the first fatality was among the additional three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state. According to the commissioner, the state now has 28 confirmed cases and awaits results of 350 samples it sent for tests. She said that the samples were mostly from ‘almajiris’.

“Testing of 167 almajiris who returned from Kano has now been completed, and the number of positive cases from this group may rise. Cases in the state rose to 28 on Thursday,” she said.

In Enugu State, the government confirmed another case of coronavirus, bringing the number of the cases in the state to four.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Enugu. Obi said that the new case was a 39-year-old who used to live and work in Lagos.

“Recently this person travelled back to Enugu on April 22, took ill subsequently and reported to a mission hospital in the state. The staff of the hospital alerted the state COVID-19 response team days later and samples were taken on April 29, which turned out positive on Friday, May 1,” he said.

Also in Ekiti State, three new cases have been reported. The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade in a statement on Saturday, said the new patients were primary contacts of the 29-year-old woman who died of complications from the disease.

“Ekiti State government can confirm that three (3) of the samples sent to the NCDC accredited laboratory for testing have returned positive results of the COVID-19 virus infection,” she said.

