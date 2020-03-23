Coronavirus: NANS demands accountability on counterpart funds from FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded accountability from the Federal Government as regards funds set aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Nigerian Tribune reports that this was disclosed by the National Public Relations Officer of the students body, Adeyemi Azeez, at a news conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Monday.

Azeez urged the Federal Government to make good use of resources received from organisations to contain the spread of the disease.

He enjoined Nigerian students to abide by directives from the government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “The National Association of Nigerian Students commend and appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria in its mechanism put in place to curtail the virus. We are aware of the crucial roles of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the collaborating efforts of health practitioner and other civil societies.

“The government pronouncement on churches, mosques and other public places is commendable. In the same light, we are in full of support of the closure of all Federal Government-owned institutions from Federal Colleges Education to Universities and wish to enjoin all Nigerian students to abide by the guidelines released by the Federal Government in curbing and mitigating the effect of this deadly virus.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students demands accountability in any counterpart funds received by government and organisations to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.”