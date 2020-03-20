Coronavirus: Matawalle expresses satisfaction on Zamfara preparedness

Governor Bello Matawalla has expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the State’s Ministry of Health to counter the outbreak of diseases in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Thursday evening.

The statement remarked that the governor expressed his satisfaction when he visited the state medical store, Gusau on Thursday to assess the level of preparedness put in place by the state Ministry of Health.

Matawalle said he was at the state medical store to see for himself the readiness of the government to address any form of disease outbreak with special reference to the globally disturbing case of coronavirus.

Matawalle who was visibly happy over what he saw at the medical store, announced that he has ordered for the immediate procurement and supply of coronavirus testing kit and equipment to further boost the standard of the medical store and be very ready for any eventuality.

Also on other materials at the medical store, the governor directed that items such as treated mosquito nets that are meant for distribution to pregnant women and nursing mothers as well as other essential drugs should not be allowed to stay long at the store but should be distributed to all state government health facilities so that they can easily reach the end-users.

While taking the governor round, the State Commissioner of Health, Yahaya Abubakar Kanoma also took the governor to the Pharmaceutical Drugs Production Plant which produces drugs, sanitizers and other consumables in the state to the amazement of the governor.

The governor was also shown eye and elephantitis treatment drugs which are usually distributed to government hospitals for free treatment of such ailments.

The commissioner also presented a large consignment of treated mosquito nets which are also ready for free distribution to pregnant women and nursing mothers at government health facilities.

Kanoma also informed the governor that the free distribution of the treated mosquito nets has attracted more pregnant women and nursing mothers to carry out antenatal visits to the hospitals for their own better health and that of their children.

The commissioner also thanked the governor for the support he is giving to the State Ministry of Health in providing best health care services to the people of the State.

During the visit, the governor was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Col Bala Mande rtd, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Special Adviser Protocols and Liaison Services, Alhaji Umar Sani Katuka, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Habibu Yelwa and the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Jaafar Maradun among others.

