Coronavirus: Lejjend charges Nigerians on staying safe

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Daniel Abiodun James, professionally known as ‘Lejjend’ has dropped a new single charging Nigerians to remain safe and hopeful as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country.

Lejjend noted that the song: “We will win,” was inspired by the devastating impact of the virus on Nigerians, the economic sector, and several other spheres of people’s lives.

He said: “The song emphasises the need for people to stay-at-home to flatten the curve of the continuous rise of the disease, which would hasten and invariably lead to the return of our normal ways of life.”

Olusegun Adebayo, the chief executive officer (CEO) and manager, Harmony Entertainment, noted that the track would help ease the current tension and pressure the lockdown is having on every individual in the country.

Additionally, Adebayo urged Nigerians to adhere to government regulations on social distancing and washing of hand or using sanitizer, noting that this difficult phase will also pass.

