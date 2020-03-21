Coronavirus: Lagos to teach eight subjects on TV, radio

The Lagos State government has promised to organise live subject teaching programmes on television and radio stations during this period that students are at home over coronavirus pandemic.

The government has also advised the parents not to send their children to any tutorial centres for an extra lesson at this period, rather hook on to the live teaching programmes when started.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the promise while meeting the Private Schools Association at Alausa Secretariat on Friday.

She said the state’s government-sponsored teaching programme would have teachers who are specialised in eight core subjects including Mathematics, English language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Literature in English and Financial Accounting as anchors to take on the students on various topics.

Adefisayo in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, further disclosed that the teachings would be recorded and circulated on various social media platforms for easy accessibility and stressed that the media teachings are targeted mostly at the students in preparation for their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and other examinations.

She, however, enjoined all students to observe all the basic guidelines including personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.h

