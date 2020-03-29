Coronavirus: Kwara residents advised against wrong use of hand sanitisers

Residents of Kwara state have been advised not to abuse the use of hand sanitisers as a preventive measure against the onslaught of coronavirus ravaging the world.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that residents of the area had misconstrued use of hand sanitiser, as many were said to have used it to wash mouths while some others applied the sanitisers on the body to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with journalists after handing over 3,000 free hand sanitisers to members of professional and development associations in the Ilorin metropolis under the aegis of Omoluabi Movement on Sunday, former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, said that sanitisers should not be used to wash teeth.

Abdullahi, represented by the chairman of the movement and retired permanent secretary, Alhaji Babatunde Sidiq, Abdullahi said, that “communities such as Alanamu, Adewole, Ubandawaki, Oloje areas in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, including development associations in the area are beneficiaries.

“Unfortunately, many of our people here have misconstrued the use of the sanitisers. It is expected of all of us to apply sanitisers on our hands after washing our hands as many times as possible. Sanitisers are not meant for consumption. Incidentally, many people have misconstrued the disease as not airborne but waterborne.

“They think they can use it to wash their mouth or use as a body cream. This should not be the case. It’s essentially meant for our hands.

“We are targeting 3,000 people, including organised labour, trade unions, transport unions, as well as development associations in the area.

“We appeal to our people to adhere to the guidelines and medical advice on prevention against COVID-19 pandemic by experts and governments. We should obey stay-at-home order to be safe.

“We hereby call on other well-spirited individuals and organisations to contribute to the fight against this global pandemic. No effort is too little to make impact,” he said.

Some of the professional associations that benefitted include the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Some other organisations that benefited from gift of free sanitisers include community associations within Ilorin West local government area.