Coronavirus killing more than one person every hour in New York

The coronavirus is said to be be killing city residents in New York City at the rate of more than one person per hour.

According to the New York Post, between the hours of 10 a.m and 6 p.m, about 14 people in New York City have died from the coronavirus, making the total number of deaths in New York City 43.

Before Friday, the death was just about 29.

New York City Health Commissioner, Dr Oxiris Barbot, has, however, warned that the number of death has more chance of increasing, rather than decreasing, at least for a while.

Her words; “I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to a day when we have double-digits new people dying every day,”

During that eight-hour period Friday, the city’s positive cases also climbed from 5,151 to 5,683.

At 1,750 Brooklyn has the most coronavirus cases followed by 1,514 in Queens, 1,402 in Manhattan, 736 in the Bronx, and 285 in Staten Island.

Authorities attribute at least part of the jump to increased testing capacity.

