Coronavirus: Kaduna judiciary limits sitting to 10 persons per court

The Kaduna State Judiciary, on Monday, says only 10 persons would be allowed in courtrooms in any ongoing session in both high and magistrate courts across the state.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Muhammadu Lawal-Bello, in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of Kaduna High Court, Amina Ahmad-Bello said the step was to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Lawal-Bello also said that there would be restriction of entry into the high and magistrate courts premises in the state.

“The decision was to complement the measures taken by the state government to protect its residents from and slowing down the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“The state government had restricted religious services, social events and large gatherings.

“To safeguard the health of court personnel and users, the Kaduna judiciary also had to come up with decisions in respect of court sittings at high and magistrate courts all over the state.”

The chief judge also said that those who have important things like filing of cases and others to do in the courts’ premises would have to be on a single line.

“To save those who have come to file urgent matters or applications in court, they must be in a single line procession with at least one-meter gap between each individual.

“In all cases, only parties and their counsels and witnesses whose cases are to be heard would be allowed into the courtroom at any sitting time with a maximum of ten persons at the same time.

“Persons must keep a distance of at least one meter to each other, as recommended by the World Health Organisation and must be practised in our courtrooms.

“In criminal matters, only remand, bail applications and overnight cases would be heard while in civil matters only ex-parte and urgent applications would be entertained,” Lawal-Bello said.

He said that the adoption of written addresses; judgments and rulings would also be read, adding that the precautionary measures would take effect from Mach 23.

