Coronavirus: Jumat service fails to hold in major mosques in Osun

In compliance with the directive of Osun State government banning gathering of over 50 persons in worship centres because of the coronavirus, Jumat services failed to hold on Friday in major mosques in Osogbo and other neighbouring communities, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

A visit by our correspondent to Osogbo Central Mosque, Oja Oba and Ansalrudeen Central Mosque in Alekuwodo area indicated that Muslim faithful did not turn up for Friday Jumat service.

The development was also a fallout of directive by the Grand Imam of Osun and President, League of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Musa Animasahun instructing all central mosques in the state to suspend Jumaat prayers from today and until further notice.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Grand Imaam observed that the step became necessary in view of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus which one prays does not get to Osun, saying precautionary measures must be taken.

Animashaun also added that the directive was in line with the Osun government’s instruction that all public gatherings be suspended as a check against the coronavirus pandemic.

He, therefore, enjoined all Imams of central mosques to adhere to this and inform the congregation appropriately.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

