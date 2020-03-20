Jordan, on Friday, announced a nationwide curfew in the latest move aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, government spokesperson, Amjad al-Adaileh said.

The curfew will go into effect at 7 a.m (0500 GMT) on Saturday and stay in effect until further notice.

All shops will be closed. On Tuesday, the government will allow some shops to open at certain times so people can buy their basic needs, al-Adaileh said.

Violating the curfew is punishable with up to one year in prison.

Jordan, which has announced 69 confirmed coronavirus cases, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as part of a series of measures aimed at preventing an outbreak of the virus.

Armed forces have been deployed at entrances and exits of cities, public and private institutions have been closed down and all flights to and from the country have been suspended.

