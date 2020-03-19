An Islamic group named, National Association of Majma’u Ahbabu Shehu Ibrahim Nyass, has suspended its annual Maulud celebration scheduled from March 16 to March 21, in Sokoto.

A member of the organizing committee of the group, Malam Sama’ila Dogonyaro, stated this while speaking with journalists in the state yesterday.

Dogonyaro said the event which had already commenced was halted based on the Federal Government positions on containing the spread of coronavirus.

He said the event usually attracted participants from all parts of Nigeria and other countries commemorating of the birthday of Sect’s spiritual leader, late Shehu Ibrahim Nyass, an indigene of Koalak in Senegal.

According to him, the event witnessed a series of lectures from reputable scholars across the world and the grand finale was scheduled on Saturday.

He explained that lectures were ongoing and people started to gather in Sokoto for the event and lectures have to be stopped due to government directives.

While appealing to the members to be patient, he assured them that a new date would be announced once the situation is improved.

Dogonyaro prayed against the spread of the deadly virus, healthy nations and prevention of individuals as well as the growth of the economy.