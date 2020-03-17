Coronavirus: Islamic group cancels Maulid Nabiy celebration

Following the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19, Tijjaniyya Islamic sect has announced the postponement of its annual Maulud of the great Islamic Scholar of repute, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass to another date when the coronavirus outbreak must have been controlled.

The postponement was announced in Bauchi on Tuesday by the renown Islamic Scholar and Leader of the Tijjaniyya adherents, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi who stated that the postponement became necessary in order to ensure obedience to the directive that gatherings should be stopped for now.

The annual event was scheduled to take place simultaneously in Abuja and Sokoto on 21st March 2020, before it was suspended by the Scholar due to the prevailing Corona Virus outbreak across the world.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus

Dahiru Bauchi stated in the statement that, “many distinguished Islamic Scholars and many people from different part of the World like Senegal, England, Morocco, Mauritania, United States of America and other parts of Africa and non-African countries were billed to attend the annual event but doctors and public health officials are advising people to reduce being in crowded areas, to wash their hands and sanitise them because of that. More events are being canceled or postponed in some places even congregational prayers were closed for that reason we are postponing the event both in Abuja and in Sokoto”.

He however advised People to recite Hasbunallahu wa Niimal Wakiylu 450 times frequently to ask Allah to prevent us from becoming victims of the disease.

The Scholar also said that “we thank Allah in Nigeria the problems is not worse as it is in other parts of the World and advised the public to follow public health officials advise.”

Dahiru Bauchi then Prayed for peace and stability for Nigeria and other parts of the World. Between five to Seven Million Tijjasniyya adherents used to attend the annual NYass Maulud.