Coronavirus: IPOB donates N6m to residents in south-east, south-south

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has donated six million naira to Biafrans in South-East and South-South zones of the country to fight the war against the spread of coronavirus in the regions.

In a statement by the Media/Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the fund would be disbursed for the purpose for which it was meant for.

The statement reads in parts:

“In line with the initial N50 Million package in food subsidy and cash disbursements announced by our great leader and liberator of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday night as part of IPOB concerted efforts to assist government agencies and concerned citizens to tackle the menace of COVID-19, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to further clarify how these funds are to be disbursed for the purposes for which it was intended.

“Selected missionary hospitals across Biafra land (South East and South-South) will be given direct funding of N3 million each for a start. This will be handed over directly to the doctors and nurses in these hospitals to assist with the treatment of any Biafran diagnosed and confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

“Biafrans must remain calm during this period as IPOB is determined to do the best it can, given the meagre resources at our disposal, to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in our communities during this pandemic.

“Communities in Biafra land that already have IPOB family units stand at an advantage because they will be the front line service personnel supervising food and medical supplies to the elderly and most vulnerable in our society.

“This effort is geared towards complementing those of state and local governments and not a substitute. IPOB members and non-members alike will benefit from this package.

“To this end, our leader will be addressing Biafrans on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 7pm Biafra land on additional measures IPOB leadership is taking to keep Biafrans safe and prepared during this difficult period.”

