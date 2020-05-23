Coronavirus has exposed rot in nation’s health sector ― Kogi govt

Kogi State government has said that the rot in the health sector across the country has been exposed by coronavirus.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health In Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, made this known in a press statement issued on Saturday.

He noted that despite the pandemic and dwindling fortunes of all states in the country, construction and equipping of health facilities worth billions of Naira are ongoing across Kogi state in the three Senatorial Districts adding that this was a pointer to the fact that they intend to revamp the health sector.

He stressed that the state government is resolved to make sure that eventually, people will have access to quality and affordable health care services that they can be proud of.

His words: “This is to call for calm and allay all fears that the public may have, for Kogi State remains committed to fighting COVID-19, a global pandemic, irrespective of reservations we may have over its handling in Nigeria.

“It is also important that we dismiss the notion that we are not inclined towards testing for the virus. What then will be the use of procuring over 5000 test kits worth several Tens of Million of naira? We have never been known in the past to be complacent with the life of our people and we will not be found wanting at such a critical time, this we can assure all Kogites.

“After our initial wave of testing, we received professional advice from our Laboratory Scientist of the urgent need to install a Biosafety cabinet for their own safety, even if all those who have been tested so far returned negative.

“Our duty is to protect the lives of everyone including our Health workers thus necessitating our temporary suspension of testing for 3days till the requested Biosafety cabinet was provided. We are happy to inform you that it has now been installed and testing will resume shortly.

“We also intend to call the ARD Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja to a meeting and discuss all their grievances. We have no reason to put their lives (or any other cadre of Health Workers) at risk while they help save lives in this trying time, more so that I consider them as colleagues.

“The State Government within the limits of the available resources has been supplying PPE and other materials to FMCL and we have also mounted an Isolation tent for the Hospital.

“We have a robust relationship with the Management of this great Health Institution and we intend to sustain the cooperation and collaboration.

“The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has always treated FMCL like a state-owned facility, we are convinced that all differences will be resolved in no time for the good of the people of Kogi State.

“The public should be rest assured that His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State will continue to place Health as a priority.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE