Coronavirus: Fayemi signs executive order enforcing ban on public gathering in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has signed an executive order prohibiting public gathering of more than 20 persons, school closures and overloading of passengers in commercial vehicles as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor had, on Friday, announced the closure of all public and private schools, ban on the public gathering of more than 20 persons, overloading of passengers by commercial drivers and directed civil servants from level 12 downward to work from home with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Fayemi who signed the executive order titled 2020-04 shortly after his broadcast on Friday said all relevant security agencies and the state ministry of Justice have been mandated to ensure arrest and prosecution of violators.

According to the executive order obtained by Tribune Online from the official twitter handle of the state government, Fayemi said; “ On March 18, 2020, the ministry of health and human services identified the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Ekiti State. The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force has identified 42 direct and indirect contacts of this identified index case.

“To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to provide essential protections to vulnerable persons living in Ekiti State and the state’s health care system and other critical infrastructure. It is reasonable and necessary to impose limited and temporary restrictions on large events, assemblages of people and minimise close contacts among people living in Ekiti State.

“Consistent with sections 202 and 203 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap.C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, a willful violation of this order shall constitute a misdemeanour.

“The Ministry of Justice is directed to ensure effective prosecution of persons, organisations and corporate bodies who violate this order.”

Meanwhile, most churches in the state, on Sunday, were under lock and key just as many worshippers stayed indoor following the directive of government.

When Tribune Online visited popular churches with large congregations in Olujoda, Okeiyinmi and Bashiri areas of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, none of them opened for services as the gates to the churches were locked.

It was also observed that churches with lesser congregations in conducted services but with precautionary measures. Worshippers were made to watch their hands at the entrance and used sanitizers.

There was a twist on Sunday as members of the state Task Force on COVID-19 moved around the state capital to enforce the directive on religious centres.

The team led by the chairman of Ado local government, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi and a Special Assistant to the governor, Mr Jimlas Ogunsakin chased many worshippers and clerics out from churches.

Speaking with our correspondent, a pastor who pleaded anonymity said the service was conducted in order not to send back few members who turned up.

While saying the service lasted for just 45minutes, explained that hand sanitizers were provided just as they also observed social distancing.

According to him, “I am aware of the directive of the government as regards gathering of people but few of our people were here and for us not to send them back home, we allowed them in but for about 45 minutes.

“We provided water and soap where people can watch their hands including hand sanitizer. With the way things are going now, we will not even open our church as from tomorrow.”

In a related development, the Ekiti State police command, on Sunday, begin the enforcement of the maximum of 20 persons gathering order by the state government as part of measures stalling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abutu Sunday, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, said operatives of the command would be deployed to monitor any gathering more than 20 persons and arrest violators.

Abutu in the statement said: “This is to inform the general public that in line with the directives of both the Federal and the State Government that all public gatherings that exceed 20 people are banned till further notice as a measure to fight and curtail the outbreak of the deadly disease known as coronavirus, the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command, hereby urge all and sundry to abide by the directive.

“Henceforth, all public gatherings, be it political gatherings, social gatherings, religious gatherings, night clubs, bars, e.t.c that exceed 20 people are prohibited. Any group of persons who violates the new order shall be arrested and prosecuted.”

He added that the commissioner of police, Amba Asuquo advised residents to be law-abiding in the face of the pandemic, promising that the command will always prioritise the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE