Coronavirus: Expert urges FG to constitute economic recovery team

An economic expert and Atayero of Aramoko-Ekiti, Olusegun Aderemi, has tasked the Federal Government to raise Economic Recovery Team as it battles to curtail the global coronavirus pandemic.

Aderemi, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Autofit and Energy in an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the weekend said the government must take the recovery plan seriously, “for it not to lose more people to hunger and poverty in the post coronavirus era.”

He hinted that while the advanced countries have the capacity to recover economically, countries like Nigeria may find it very hard to recover in the long run over the pandemic.

According to him, “It is high time government assembled a team of experts to work on post coronavirus economic recovery plan. We cannot afford to save the people from Coronavirus and lose them to hunger. It is very easy for developed countries to recover I learnt China has recovered now. But it may not be easy for countries like Nigeria.

“Coronavirus is not a Nigerian thing it was brought by a foreigner and we are not proactive enough to curtail it. So when the index case reached 30, I knew we are in serious problem because it would escalate. When you follow the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, China and the rest, it was when the cases reached 30 that it got escalated. We must be very careful now because we are already in a big problem.

“Yes, I know the government is taken measures, but the measures must be married with our customs and tradition. When you are saying that people should stay indoors in a poor country like ours them you must take further steps to arrange for palliatives. It is very easy for the government in advanced countries to ask people to stay at home. They have a superb system to cater for their citizens.”

