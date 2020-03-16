Coronavirus: European airlines slash flights by 90%

Several major European airlines on Monday said they would reduce their flights by up to 90 percent amid the sharp fall in demand for air travel over the coronavirus pandemic.

Air France-KLM noted “some countries have imposed constraints on the movement of travelers from France, the Netherlands or more broadly from Europe,’’ affecting travel opportunities.

Air France would ground its Airbus 380 fleet, while KLM was to ground its Boeing 747 fleet.

The airline said it would reduce the number of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), a measure for passenger-carrying capacity, by 75 to 90 percent in the coming two months.

Talks were also to open with employee representatives due to the expected decline inactivity.

Air France-KLM Group welcomed statements by the French and Dutch governments on means to support the group.

The parent company of British Airways, IAG, said it would reduce capacity in April and May by at least 75 percent.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive, said he expected demand to remain weak until well into the summer.

“We will continue to monitor demand levels and we have the flexibility to make further cuts if necessary,’’ Walsh said.

Low-cost airline EasyJet said it had made further significant cancellations.

The suspension of flights “will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the easyJet fleet,’’ the airline said.

