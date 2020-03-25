Coronavirus: Ekiti government shuts markets

As part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed that all markets across the state be closed down.

According to a statement issued by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, all markets would be closed down with effective from 5 pm Thursday, March 26th,2020.

He, however, added that markets which involved essential commodities such as foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment and water are exempted from the ban.

” This is in a bid to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state by ensuring that citizens observe the social distancing practice, among other measures.

” All medicine stores that are open to the public to make sure they do not sell or display any other items whatsoever, while those selling foodstuffs should not display or sell anything outside foodstuff,” he said.

The governor in the statement further appealed to the leadership of driver’s unions in the state to shun acts that would inflict more pains on commuters.

He added, ” Similarly, the governor has appealed to commercial drivers and the leadership of NURTW and RTEAN in the state to reduce the outrageous fares being charged commuters, mainly students who have been returning home in their numbers following the closure of schools in the state.

” Pharmacy stores are also urged not to hike the prices of essential drugs.

” Meanwhile members of the public are reminded of the ban on gatherings that are above 20 persons either for social, communal or religious purposes as a monitoring and enforcement task force have been dispatched across the state.”

The governor urged all citizens in the state to join hands with the government and its agencies in the collective war against the pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story

FG Alerts Nigerians On Existence Of Coronavirus Ransomware

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an Android-based malicious and fraudulent Coronavirus Ransomware Application, which claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Senator Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From Trip To UK

As the global community battle to contain the spread of covid-19, the lawmaker, representing Osun Central Senatorial District in National Assembly, Senator Ajibola Basiru had gone into self-isolation after a trip to the United Kingdom. Basiru in his tweet handle was reacting to the letter forwarded to the leadership of… Read full story

Buhari Expresses Grief Over Killing Of Soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, expressed “profound grief and sorrow’’ over the loss of soldiers who were ambushed by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State. A statement issued in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said… Read full story

Alaafin Repays Afe Babalola In His Own Coin

SOME of the hitherto unknown details of the celebrated 1988 Aare Ona Kakanfo case came to the fore in Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, last weekend. The setting was the commissioning of the 16 newly installed Dialysis machines, a Blood Bank in the university’s 400-bed Multi-system Hospital, a Helipad and… Read full story