Coronavirus: Eight cases confirmed on Sunday, total now 30 in Nigeria

Eight cases of coronavirus were, on Sunday, confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) bringing the total number of cases confirmed to 30.

In regular updates by the NCDC on its twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the eight new cases, recorded as at 5.28pm, comprises six in Lagos state, one in Oyo and another one in Abuja.

Out of the total number, two persons were reported discharged with no deaths.

The cases range from that of returning travelers to those who had contact with confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the NCDC, in a tweet on Sunday, assured of rapid testing of samples from suspected coronavirus cases across the country, noting that there existed five molecular laboratories in NCDC’s laboratory network.

