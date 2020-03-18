Coronavirus: DisCo restricts customer service to calls, social-media only

In the face of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has restricted its customer service to calls, emails and social media only.

It said this is in adherence to the health guidelines of the Federal Government (FG) through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement signed by the MD/CEO of the Company, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, the DisCo said effective 18th March 2020, it would keep a safe social distance and reduce the number and frequency of one-on-one meetings.

The statement partly read: “The events of the past few weeks have made it clear that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge with the coronavirus pandemic. We at AEDC are deeply concerned and want to do all we can to help keep our country, families, employees, customers, and communities safe and healthy. On behalf of AEDC, I’d like to assure you that we are taking concerted steps to manage the situation at hand.

“AEDC will adhere strictly to all recommendations of the NCDC on health and safety protocols as they are provided from time to time. In strict compliance with the guidelines, the following protocols have been adopted by AEDC to keep a safe social distance and reduce the number and frequency of one-on-one meetings with effect from Wednesday, 18th March 2020.

“Contact channels for fault reporting or any form of complaints are forthwith temporarily restricted to AEDC 24-hrs Contact Centre (calls, social media, and email).

“As usual, all complaints received through any of the aforementioned channels will be given utmost attention. Customers are, therefore, requested to please provide sufficient information such as contract/meter number, phone number(s), physical address with identifiable landmark(s) for ease of location;

“Customers who complain by telephone calls, social media or through any of the online channels will be given a tracking number through which their complaints will be tracked until fully resolved.”

For meter applicants, it said: “Meter applicants are advised to download the application form from our website, print it out and complete the same. Upon completion, applicants are to scan the form and send to us through our email address

“Completed application form must be signed and stamped by a member of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria before being sent to AEDC via email.”