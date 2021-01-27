Coronavirus claims five lives in Osun

No fewer than five persons have reportedly lost their lives to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Osun State.

The report was made known by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday.

“Osun’s five fatalities accounted for 33.3 per cent of the 15 deaths recorded in Nigeria in the last 24 hours,” the NCDC said.

Speaking on the report, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said the report of increased fatalities was a warning sign to citizens not to treat COVID-19 with kid gloves.

According to him, “Today, the story is different because of the increasing number of confirmed cases that we are recording daily. Osun now sits in the 17th place on the scale of impact of the pandemic on states of the nation.”

“The sting of the infection can be avoided if we all take personal responsibilities. The government has shown responsibility by increasing testing capacity across the state and intensifying sensitisation. The onus is on us to cooperate with the government in the battle against this dangerous public health concern,” Isamotu stated.

“Osun was one of the least hit by the infection during the first wave. This is despite the state’s timely and effective interception of the Ivory Coast returnees, which we took responsibility for.

