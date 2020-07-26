Coronavirus can’t stop people from worshipping God —Adeleke

Church News
By Sunday Adepoju
Coronavirus
Pastor (Mrs) Oluwafunmilayo Adeleke, flanked by Pastor Ken Eseachi (right) and Pastor (Mrs) Oluyinka Olukoya (left), at the 2020 edition of the Oba Iye Musical Concert , at Obasanjo Estate, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The leader of the Oba Iye Prophetic Band, an arm of the Bethel Covenant Family Church International in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, Pastor (Mrs) Funmilayo Adeleke, popularly called Oba Iye, has said the 2020 edition of the Oba Iye Musical Concert would launch the victory over the deadly coronavirus that has ravaged the world, noting that the disease could not stop people from praising and worshipping their God.

Adeleke, who is the wife of the church’s pastor, Ademola Adeleke, charged Christians all over the world to wage war against the plans of the devil to take over the world. She decried that it was unfortunate that people still magnify devil despite the horrible havoc that COVID-19 is wreaking on daily basis.

She made this known at an online worship concert held at Obasanjo Estate, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, adding that the concert, among other prayers, would signal the victory over the disease.

“We are not affected by the pandemic. If we are affected, we won’t be online here praising His holy name, though the concert for the year 2020 is a mini one. What is very important is for the Almighty God to descend gloriously into our midst and that is what we are celebrating. Jesus is here regardless of what is happening all over the world, He reigns eternal.

“After this concert, even right now as I’m talking, the Almighty God is at work. The pandemic is not permitted to rise again. God has spoken and the pandemic will be silent forever. No more pandemic, restrictions, crises, pandemonium, satanic manipulation.”

She maintained that the idea of the musical concert was a mandate given to her by the Holy Spirit to preach the message of  love to all and sundry, saying “according to 1 John 4: 8, he that loveth not knowest not God, for God is love.”

“I will celebrate God’s love. The theme of this musical event is ‘Celebrate His Love (Season 4)’. And it is not going to change till eternity. The only thing that is missing in Christendom, in the whole world, is love. We lack love. The devil has taken over and it has been magnified. But the moment we allow Jesus to take over our lives, we allow love and we are not going to have any worry. Jesus is love personified and that is what I stand on as long as I live.

“As I have earlier said, Jesus is the architect of everything. I don’t have any other person. I do as commanded by the Holy Spirit. He is my inspiration, strength, dependant, confidant, just name it.”

Staged in the sitting room and dining section of their house for live transmission on the online platforms, there was strict adherence to the rules given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as only artistes and the organisers were allowed in to the premises, with thorough emphasis on social distancing, face masks, washing of hands and use of hand sanitiser as presentations went on.

The appearance of the movie stars, Mr Samson Eluwole (Jinadu) and Mrs Iyabo Oluyemi (Iyabo Oko) added candour to the event which was also spiced by musical presentations from the ace gospel musicians like Evangelists Timi Osunkoya (Telemi) and Esther Igbekele.

Pastor Macaulay, Pastor Kenneth Ezechi, Doyin Sax, Ayotade Ajayi, Justina Idowu, Nigeria Navy Band, and so on, were not left out at the event.

 

