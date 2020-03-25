Coronavirus: APC closes down offices in Ekiti

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has closed down its state secretariat and its offices across the state for 14 days to help in stemming the tide of coronavirus in the state.

A statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Ade Ajayi on Wednesday, said the closure became inevitable to help the government find a lasting solution to the spread of the scourge in the state.

The party appealed to Ekiti residents to comply with the directive by the government not to hold any gathering more than 20 persons in every home, church, mosque and other public institutions.

The statement reads, “The temporary closure will last for two weeks as agreed by the Central Working Committee members of the APC State Exco. During this period, we also place a ban on party rallies, ward meetings and other political gatherings until further notice.

“We urge our party members to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene during this critical period.”

The party commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for taking proactive measures to contain Coronavirus, saying this has helped in taming the spread of the pandemic.

“The prompt closure of all private and public institutions was right . We stand by Governor Fayemi and all the decisions he had taken since Ekiti recorded the first victim.

“The governor being a humanist that is passionate about the wellbeing and development of humanity resolved to shut all institutions and also directed that all civil servants must work from home with assurances that their salaries will be paid despite this development, ” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

