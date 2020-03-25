Coronavirus: Academy of Science shuts down office

The Nigerian Academy of Science has closed down its office indefinitely. The closure is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the academy, Dr. Oladoyin Odubanjo, announced the closure in a statement, saying all staff and fellows of the organisation would work from home till normalcy returns to the country.

Noting that the academy would continue to support the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the dreaded virus, he urged Nigerians and other nationals in the country to stay safe and healthy by simply adhering to recommended measures given by the government and its agencies to prevent further spread of the virus.

He said the academy remains committed to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians by providing evidence-informed advice on areas of operations to the government as and when due.

